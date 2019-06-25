Henrietta man arrested for distributing child pornography

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said a Henrietta man was arrested Monday for possessing and distributing child pornography.
Sheriff Lemons said two separate investigations led deputies to the same man, Jerry Dale Nelson, 48.
In August of 2018, Sheriff Lemons said his office received a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone in Henrietta was distributing child pornography on the Internet. Then in April, another tip from the NCMEC was sent to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, indicating that Nelson had received an image of child pornography on Facebook.
As deputies investigated, they discovered that Nelson was the suspect in both cases. Sheriff Lemons said when Nelson was questioned, he admitted to both possessing and distributing child pornography.
Nelson was booked into the Clay County Jail on two child pornography charges, with a total bond of $225,000. Sheriff Lemons said the investigation is ongoing and expects more charges to be filed.
