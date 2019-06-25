Hundreds stop by Castaway Cove for Newschannel 6 Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hundreds beat the heat on Tuesday by stopping by Castaway Cove and meeting some of the Newschannel 6 personalities.
Tuesday was Newschannel 6 Day at the water park and tickets were half price all day long.
"It was just like a hot day and it just felt good going in the water," said Noemi Mistretta.
“{I was} having fun and playing around with my family,” said Braelyn Graham
Officials with the water park said before 1 p.m. on Tuesday more than 500 had attended.
The water park opened at 11:00 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.
