MSU Texas wins national award for fundraising campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is a recipient of a national Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), the school announced Tuesday.
The award was given to the university for their work on the “MSU Texas: Boundless Opportunities” fundraising campaign.
The Circle of Excellence Program allows CASE to recognize institutions whose staff members advance their institutions through innovative, inspiring and creative ideas, and MSU Texas’ fundraising campaign earned a silver level award in the Emerging Programs category.
“This award is a testament to the dedication and work of our advancement staff and consulting partners,” said MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley in a statement. “With the launch of our comprehensive campaign, we have made great strides in re-configuring our fundraising programs."
"I am extremely proud of all who have made this accomplishment possible.”
The campaign was a $50 million, seven-year effort that aimed to increase dollars raised and broaden MSU Texas’ donor base. The campaign saw instant success - the $50 million goal was met in the first 29 months, and in the 2017-18 fiscal year, the university broke their record for total gifts and pledges with $32.8 million.
