South winds drive temps to the 90s Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After highs in the upper 80s Monday, today temperatures climb back to the low 90s with an increase in south winds. Like yesterday, skies will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon. This evening, thunderstorms will develop over west Texas and the panhandle and weaken as they move east. Nevertheless, rain is possible for that part of Texoma west of Lawton and Wichita Falls.
Later this week, a true to form summer weather pattern evolves which will deliver sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. For the first time in a few weeks, we don’t see any very windy days in the seven day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
