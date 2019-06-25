South winds drive temps to the 90s Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After highs in the upper 80s Monday, today temperatures climb back to the low 90s with an increase in south winds. Like yesterday, skies will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon. This evening, thunderstorms will develop over west Texas and the panhandle and weaken as they move east. Nevertheless, rain is possible for that part of Texoma west of Lawton and Wichita Falls.