Texoma law enforcement attend courageous leadership seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Law enforcement from all over Texoma took time out Tuesday to focus on how to be a better courageous leader.
The training was at the public safety training center in Wichita Falls.
“Leadership is paramount. In law enforcement, they know how to be leaders. They’ve been leaders in their personal lives, but I think there is a lot of societal pressure and cultural pressure that tell them to be quiet, silent, and maybe not take those leadership roles. What we are trying to give them is some tools and tips to stand up strong and do the right thing and make the profession better,” said Tulsa Police Major Travis Yates.
The class was lead by Tulsa Police Major Travis Yates, whose been able to share his experience and expertise all over.
He proved on Tuesday that this inspirational message resonates with many.
“He is intense, he is passionate, and I love it. I have been to a lot of leadership schools in the past be he is really in depth, and he teaches leadership in a different style. It’s only been a half-day now, but I feel like I could jump back to work right now and be an impact on the department,” Archer Police Sargent Matthew England.
“People need to understand if you are in law enforcement you’ve already been vetted, background checked, you’ve taken a polygraph test. They are some of the best human beings a community has to offer. Though they are not always treated that way. When it comes to leadership, they know what leadership means.”said Major Yates.
For those that took the class the hope is they will be able to apply those new tools, teach and inspire those underneath them.
The training will continue on Wednesday and is just one of many courses offered at the public safety training center throughout the year for law enforcement.
