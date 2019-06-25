Wichita Falls native named Dean of Texas Tech’s College of Education

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls native and Midwestern State alumnus Jesse Perez Mendez has been named dean of Texas Tech University’s College of Education.
Currently the dean of the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis School of Education, Mendez will begin his new role on August 1.
Born in Wichita Falls, Mendez graduated from Notre Dame Catholic School in 1992, and earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Midwestern State University in 1996. He later earned a master’s degree in political science from Texas Tech, and a juris doctorate and doctorate in higher education and student affairs at Indiana University-Bloomington.
“Dr. Mendez’s varied professional experience, including serving at urban and rural universities, a land-grant institution, a community college and a Hispanic-Serving Institution, gives him a distinct perspective on higher education and how to serve different kinds of communities,” Texas Tech Provost Michael Galyean said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome him to Texas Tech University and the College of Education.”
Mendez said he’s glad to be back in Texas, and in Lubbock, where his brother lives after also graduating from Texas Tech.
“I know what it means to be a Red Raider, love its institutional culture and enjoy the West Texas spirit of the Hub City," Mendez said.
Dr. Samuel Watson, MSU Texas Dean of Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences, called Mendez a natural-born leader.
“I witnessed this early on in my time here when he was an undergraduate in some of my classes," Dr. Watson said. "[He was] active in the Student Government Association (he eventually was elected president), and a member of the MSU College Bowl team I helped coach.”
