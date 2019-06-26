Fight to end human trafficking in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas holds the number one spot when it comes to active human trafficking cases; and it’s not just big cities such as Dallas, Houston or San Antonio. It’s happening in Wichita Falls.
“It’s definitely a local issue,” said Katherine Earley, member of the Child Abuse Prevention Committee. “Every time I’ve looked into it for the past seven years, it’s been very easy to find local children being trafficked on any given day.”
“If there’s a supply and demand situation, which we have, they will bring the girls into our community if they can’t catch the ones in our community,” said Lisa Choate, program director for the Teen Emergency Center. “People don’t want to acknowledge it. That’s something very dark that we have to acknowledge about our city.”
Traffickers are luring young people through social media, taking them out of their homes and placing them in different cities, or even different states.
Lisa Choate recalls a young lady who arrived at her shelter. She had been trafficked in Florida before being caught in Houston and brought to Wichita Falls. The victim had seen her trafficking as a way of survival, and didn’t seek out help until she had been physically assaulted.
“She felt like she had control over even though we know that’s not the case,” said Choate. “It kind of bothered me that she wasn’t able to identify that she had been a victim all along.”
Law enforcement is already required to take part in human trafficking training. State Attorney General Ken Paxton's notice today makes a push for community members to receive similar training.
In a statement to Texas Police Departments he said:
“The more Texans learn how to be the one who detects and reports human trafficking activities, the better the chance we have to end this despicable form of modern-day slavery once and for all.”
“We need our communities to be involved,” said Jeff Hughes, public information officer for the Wichita Falls Police Department. “Crime is just not a police issue.”
If you do witness a situation where you suspect human trafficking, do not insert yourself to the situation. Officials say the best thing to do is to call law enforcement, as well as the National Trafficking Hotline.
The Wichita Falls Police Department does offer human trafficking training to local business free of charge.
