Cameron University establishes endowment in honor of alumnus and former NFL player

According to a press release, Peay graduated from Cameron, at the time a two-year college, in 1964 with an Associate in Arts degree. He was a member of the Aggie football team in 1963-64. He played offensive right guard on a squad averaging just over 230 rushing yards per game. After graduating from the University of Missouri, where he was an All American, Peay was a first round draft pick in the 1966 NFL draft. He was selected 10th overall by the New York Giants. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. After eight years in the NFL, he began his college coaching career. From 1986 through 1991, he served as the head coach at Northwestern University. Peay died in 2013 at the age of 69. He was inducted into the Cameron University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.