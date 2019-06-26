Cameron University establishes endowment in honor of alumnus and former NFL player

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University has announced the establishment of an endowed scholarship and lectureship focused on Athletics in the name of a Cameron alumnus and NFL player.
The Francis Peay Endowed Lectureship in Athletic Training and the Francis Peay Endowed Memorial Scholarship in Athletics will provide financial assistance to graduate assistants in athletic programs to complete their studies for a graduate degree.
The endowments were made possible by a $60,000 donation from Peay’s daughter, Aryca Peay-Woodson.
“We are grateful to Aryca Peay-Woodson for this generous gift that made it possible for the Cameron University Foundation to establish two endowments that will benefit CU students in perpetuity,” says Albert Johnson, Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “Although he only attended Cameron for one year, his contribution to the Aggie football team – which had an 8-2 record that year - was tremendous. Throughout his college coaching career, Mr. Peay was known for stressing the importance of academic excellence to his players. We are honored to be able to continue that legacy through these endowments.”
According to a press release, Peay graduated from Cameron, at the time a two-year college, in 1964 with an Associate in Arts degree. He was a member of the Aggie football team in 1963-64. He played offensive right guard on a squad averaging just over 230 rushing yards per game. After graduating from the University of Missouri, where he was an All American, Peay was a first round draft pick in the 1966 NFL draft. He was selected 10th overall by the New York Giants. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. After eight years in the NFL, he began his college coaching career. From 1986 through 1991, he served as the head coach at Northwestern University. Peay died in 2013 at the age of 69. He was inducted into the Cameron University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
Cameron officials will seek matching funds of $50,000 from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Anyone is welcome to contribute to these and other established endowments. To make a contribution or to establish a new endowment, you can contact the CU Office of University Advancement at 581-2999 or email foundation@cameron.edu.
