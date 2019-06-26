City View ISD to spend $680,000 on pay raises this upcoming school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All City View ISD educators will see a bump in pay this fall ranging from $2,000 to $8,000.
"I've been in education for 20 years and I've only seen an increase of 3 percent," said Kim Towry, a City View ISD art teacher. "This year I will see an increase of 16 percent and that's really huge for teachers."
On Monday City View ISD's board of trustee's signed off on how an additional $2 million from the state this year will be used.
"With house bill 3 and what took place with our legislature, which we are very excited about, some really good things came out of it and one of those things was more funding for many school districts," said Superintendent, Tony Bushong.
It's more funding to give staff a much-needed bump in pay. In fact, City View is dedicating more than the 30 percent required by the state.
A total of $680,000 will be used to give raises to all current staff members and $480,000 of that amount will go specifically to teachers.
"We were informed through an email and immediately teachers that I work with started texting and emailing back and forth. Everyone was really excited to get the raises," said Towry.
The pay raise will depend on years of experience. For example, a teacher with 20 years of experience will see an increase of $7,800.
While a new teacher will see an increase of $2,100 in this upcoming school year.
"That's all because the state wants to retain teachers and they want to reward those teachers who stay in the business longer," said Bushong.
“It’s hard to get back on the swing of things when August comes and you’ve got to get everything going again and this adds a little spark,” said Towry.
Bushong said the remaining money from the $2 million received by the state will go towards things he said have been needed for a long time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.