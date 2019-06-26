The City of Wichita Falls wants citizens to watch out for snakes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has issued a warning to citizens to be on the lookout for snakes.
The city said in the last week they received reports of a snake bite in the area. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their bite.
The city’s animal services division was citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to learn to recognize the different types of species in our area.
Here are some of the tips they have for citizens:
- 1) Keep your lawn mowed and trimmed short.
- 2) Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles as those are great hiding places for snakes.
- 3) While outside, always wear shoes and look where you’re walking.
- 4) Don’t place your feet or hands in any areas you can’t see into.
- 5) When out hiking, stay on trails.
- 6) Avoid tall grass or weedy areas where snakes may hang out during the daylight.
- 7) Step up on logs or onto big rocks instead of stepping over. This gives you the opportunity to look where you’re going.
- 8) Be careful when gathering firewood.
- 9) If you hear a rattle, move slowly away. Do not make any sudden or threatening moves. Remember that not all rattlesnakes will rattle first.
- 10) Do not handle a freshly killed snake as they are still capable of injecting venom.
If you or your pet are bitten contact medical or veterinary help immediately. If you find a snake on your property, contact Animal Control at 640-761-7834.
