Dexter Learning to offer full-time school program this fall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter Learning announced a brand new program Wednesday, introducing their first full-time school program.
The unique school will call Dexter’s downtown Wichita Falls location home and begins in just two months.
Open to ages 8-15, Dexter said the program will remove much of the structure of regular schooling. Ages won’t be divided, there won’t be individual class periods or subjects, attendance won’t be mandatory and no formal lectures will be given. Instead, each student will follow their own interactive learning path through Dexter’s software and learning coaches.
Dexter said the first session of the school will be limited to a small group of exceptional students who aren’t reaching their full potential in school.
“Dexter is pioneering a new model of education that both improves quality and reduces costs,” Dexter CEO Michael Olaya said in a press release. “From 12-year-old’s understanding calculus to 10-year-old entrepreneurs, we’re challenging what children can understand and at what age.”
“Dexter students are change agents and doers - expect to see their positive impact throughout the community.”
10,000 square feet of space in downtown Wichita Falls will be renovated to prepare for the school. If you’d like to apply for the school, click HERE.
