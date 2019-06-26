Fairly sunny, quiet weather between now and the weekend

By John Cameron | June 26, 2019 at 4:42 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:42 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Further proof of summer is found in the forecast with reliably warm temperatures daily, a south breeze every afternoon and slim rain chances. A ridge of high pressure dominates our weather here in Texas and Oklahoma keeping things hot and main rain free. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

By the weekend an area of low pressure will strengthen over Texas, perhaps allowing for rain chances to increase in Texoma.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist

