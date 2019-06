WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A weakening area of storms will bring slight chances for a few showers into the late night hours mainly across the western half of the area. Most of the area will remain dry. The overall forecast certainly looks more like summer. Expect mainly sunny skies for the rest of the week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A slight weather pattern change may bring some chances for summer time showers next week.