Local man arrested for drug possession and money laundering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A local man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with drug possession and money laundering.
According to a police report, officers were outside of a Wichita Falls nightclub searching the parking lot when they saw what appeared to be methamphetamine inside a vehicle.
After watching the vehicle, officers saw Kyle Colley, 26, approach the car before officers made contact with Colley.
Colley willingly handed the bag, believed to contain drugs, to the officers which later tested positive for meth. Colley also admitted to having marijuana in his pocket.
Officers searched the vehicle and found over $4,000 in cash in the glove department.
Colley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Money Laundering.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.