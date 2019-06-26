UPDATE: Baby, grandmother injured in Wednesday morning fire

UPDATE 1: The Wichita Falls Fire Department says a 1-year-old and her grandmother were taken to the hospital as a result of Wednesday morning's fire.
Interim Fire Chief Donald Hughes says the baby has been taken to the Parkland Burn Unit in Dallas. He says four people were in the home when the fire started and two other children were able to get out without significant injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls firefighters spent part of their morning putting out a large fire on the city’s north side.
Just after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called out to the 1100 block of Amber Avenue for a fully involved house fire.
Officials haven’t confirmed the cause or number of victims, but eyewitnesses say a young child was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Scanner traffic indicated a second ambulance was called out for a patient who was having trouble breathing.
Red Cross was called in to assist.
