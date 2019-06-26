Students and parents react to proposed plan to wipe all college loan debt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Orientation is both an exciting and nerve-wracking time for incoming freshman.
Along with applying for scholarships and getting a job, 18-year-old Stephani Robledo will be taking out student loans. “I’m still trying to figure out who I am, so it is a lot of big choices,” she said.
The idea of getting rid of the future debt it will bring is something she supports, and the College for All Act, introduced by senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, promises to do just that. It would be paid for by a new tax on Wall Street.
“College is really expensive so I think this would be really helpful,” Robledo said.
Senior Phelecia Scotland has been through the whole process of having to take out student loans, but she has a different view on lawmakers plans to wash away all student loan debt.
“As a student, the first thing I would think of is ‘Wow this is a good idea’. But at the same time, I have to wonder 'What does that do for the economy? Is it feasible?'. So I think for me a better question, taking both sides into consideration, would be 'How much of the student loans can be forgiven?', or 'Over what period of time can that be implemented?',” she said.
For parents like Cheetra Robinson who know what it feels like to spend years paying back student loans, she would like to see something being done to help students when they first get out of school.
“It was hard for me to even pay anything, but then they ended up garnishing my check,” she remembers.
But while the College for All Act would cover all students that have taken out loans, she feels lawmakers’ plans should be based on a student's financial status after they leave school and get their first job.
Thankfully Cheetra was able to pay off her loans, but she is glad that her own daughter will not have to worry about loans at all. “I am blessed that she got a track scholarship. That's why I told her that's her job. She's been running since 10 and I told her you do not want to owe Uncle Sam after you get out of school.”
Implementing the College for All Act would costs $2.2 trillion. Senator Sanders stated that imposing a new tax on Wall Street would cover the costs by generating $2.4 trillion over the next decade.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.