T.J. Vasher earns ESPY nomination for ‘Best Play’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in week one of the 2018 college football season, T.J. Vasher made a sparking one-handed catch against the Ole Miss Rebels.
That one-handed snag, landed his name on the ESPY’s nominations list for their annual sports awards, last week.
Vasher’s catch is the No. 9 seed and is going up against another acrobatic football grab in Manchester High School’s Kevin Henderson.
The 2019 ESPYS will air live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10.
