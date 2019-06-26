WFPD: Woman drives circles in parking lot, assaults hospital employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police said they found her driving drunk and erratically.
According to the police report, officers were called to the Walmart on Lawrence Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for a woman who the caller described as “very out of it.” The caller told dispatch she was driving in circles and running over curbs in the parking lot. The woman also allegedly drove the wrong way through the Panda Express drive-thru.
When officers arrived, they found Laura Jackson, 44, still driving in circles. They watched her leave the parking lot and briefly drive on the wrong side of the road. Officers said they quickly pulled her over.
Police said Jackson was lethargic and her speech was slurred. She also could not stay balanced. Jackson failed a sobriety test and officers arrested her. They also found an unlabeled pill bottle in the car with three different medications inside.
When Jackson was taken to the hospital to have her blood drawn, officers said the hospital employee asked police to remove Jackson’s handcuffs to make the blood drawing easier. Police said Jackson grabbed the hospital employee by her hair and pulled her head back. Officers quickly grabbed Jackson and put handcuffs back on her.
After leaving the hospital, Jackson was taken to the Wichita County Jail. She was charged with DWI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Assault on a Public Servant.
