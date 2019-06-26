Wichita Falls greeting card business wins national award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A new Wichita Falls home-based greeting card company has been recognized nationally with a Louie Award. The new company was selected as the Rising Star at the International Greeting Card Association.
After not being able to find work similar to what she was doing in Seattle Kelly Blouse, a young military wife with the support of her husband started KB Paperie.
“I love letterpress because of that handmade nature when I was doing graphic design in college, I realized that I don’t like computers,” said Kelly Blouse, Owner of KB Paperie.
In Texoma, 80 percent of small business owners are starting businesses simply because they want to which is one of the reasons they
" A lot of people are seeing success selling thing online that that have made themselves like specialty crafts," said Walter Lambert, Business Consultant, SBDC.
The passion project turned Louie Award winning company for Rising Star has been around for about three years, owner Kelly has been doing trades shows and selling greeting cards online but now ready to flex her greeting card muscles.
It’s a new business using an old piece of equipment.
“She bigger than what I had been using before, and I was terrified I had never worked on something so big and heavy, which means that I could lose a hand. There was a guy in Canada that refurbishing them so everything should be ok but you never know these things are 100 years old,” said Blose.
The business specializes in cards for deployed soldiers.
“My husband is military, and he did five deployments in our first year of marriage; he did five . he was gone a lot, so I was sending many care packages. I didn’t like any of the cards that I wear finding So when we started this business, and he wasn’t deploying I was like I have an idea I know the card that doesn’t exist or the way that I want them to exist aren’t currently available.”
Blose says that since receiving the award, she has gotten some excellent feedback and will start to prepare for her busy season.
