Conversation continue about possible Spudder Park upgrades

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Thursday the next step in a young man’s journey to make a Wichita Falls park a better place continued.
"It was pretty awesome to find out that everyone was interested and that they were actually behind us a little bit, and hopefully it follows through," said Jacobie Genus.
Muralist Jacobie Genus approached Wichita Falls City Council about a month ago to talk some changes that he’d like to see at Spudder park on Tulsa street.
Genus want to move benches, replace lights, and adding a splash of paint, which the Parks board doesn’t mind but can’t decide without looking at reservations for that space. Wichita Falls Parks Director Terry Points said there was nine reservation made serving around 300 hundred people so far this year. Just over the last weekend, 500 people attended the Juneteenth festival headed there.
“One of the things about the parks board is we are all community members. We all are passionate about parks and recreation and improving our community, and Jacobie is no different. Every idea that has started like Circle trail, lake Wichita that all started as ideas like Jacobie had today, so we are impressed to see that,” said John Fritzsch Chair, Park Board.
Thursday the park board allowed Jacobie the opportunity to lay it all on the table.
“It’s always so nice to have someone passionate about Parks and recreation Wichita falls, and Jacobie laid down a great case for improving some of the current facilities out there,” said Fritzsch.
After Thursday’s meeting, Jacobie is to go out into the community and find support for his ideas. After which he will present it at the next meeting. At that time the board will make a recommendation to council, that will likely happen in September as for Jacobie. He feels pretty good.
