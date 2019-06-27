Gas prices fall in the Falls while rising in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gas prices are down in Wichita Falls this week but they’re up in the state of Texas.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped three cents in the Falls to $2.34. The cheapest price we found in the city was $2.14.
In Texas, the average rose two cents to $2.39.
Experts say 3.5 million Texans are expected to hit the road for a 50-mile or more trip for the Fourth of July. That’s affecting the price, as are higher crude oil prices and a near record demand for gas.
