Hibiscuses are taking over Vernon

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center is helping brighten up Vernon.
The center donated hundreds of hibiscuses to the Chamber of Commerce who gave them to businesses across the city.
“If Tyler, Texas can be the rose capital, we can be the hibiscus capital,” City Commissioner Pam Gosline said.
These hibiscuses are the work of Dr. Dariusz Malinowski and his team.
They’ve created the first blue winter-hardy hibiscus, and have also created new flower shapes and sizes.
“They can grow, they tolerate the drought very well once established so they don’t have to be watered very much," Malinowski said. "They have very tropical looking flowers, they are perennial so everything good about them is in one plant.”
Mary Jane Brantley found out about the project and wanted more people to know about what was growing near them.
“I came out, snuck around with my camera and started taking pictures and blasting them on Facebook because I couldn’t believe that Wilbarger County had something this fantastic,” she said.
Now hundreds have been donated to businesses and citizens throughout Vernon.
“We’d like to spread the idea of cultivating them and beautifying our yards here in town,” Malinowski said.
“The citizens have gotten so behind this, we have been getting calls from businesses that are jealous they didn’t get a plant when we donated like 300 plants,” Gosline said.
The flowers spreading quickly, after coming from a humble beginning nine years ago.
“We started from basically nothing, now we have thousands and thousands of plants,” Malinowski said.
The plants have already been contracted by J Berry Nursery in Grand Saline and are being sold at Lowe’s and online.
All the royalties AgriLife receives from those plants go back into the hibiscus program.
