Park after Dark returns for another year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the first full week of summer under our belt, it’s time to bring back one of our favorite ways to cool off in the Falls: Park after Dark at Castaway Cove Water Park.
Starting Friday night, and for the next six Fridays, News Channel 6 is bringing DJ Tito Lindsey to Castaway Cove to play music and host the hottest Friday night dance party in Texoma.
We’re talking about dancing in the waves - you can line dance, or floss, but make sure to bring your A-game because the best moves might win some prizes.
Park after Dark starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. If you have a Season Pass to Castaway Cove, admission is only $8.99 during those hours. If you don’t have a pass, it’s just $14.99.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson will be warming up the crowd on the first night. So head on out for a fun Friday night at Park after Dark at Castaway Cove!
