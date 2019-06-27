Temperatures grow hotter next few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Quiet weather continues through this final weekend of June. Today won’t be much different than yesterday with sunny skies and a south breeze. After highs in the low 90s today, highs in the mid 90s are likely Friday and Saturday despite models suggesting even hotter temperatures. By the way, the record high temperature for this date is 116 set in that historic summer of 1980.
The weekend looks quiet with mostly sunny skies, and after back to back windy weekends, winds don’t look as strong this weekend. It will probably be next week before notable rain chances return.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
