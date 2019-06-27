Third east side mural, ‘Jacobie’s Wall,’ unveiled

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The third mural on the east side of Wichita Falls was unveiled on Thursday morning.
Muralist Jacobie Genus’ canvas was a 445-foot-long retaining wall at Harding St. and Holland Ave.
Several other artists collaborated with him on the project. It took them a little over a month to paint and it turned into a beautiful project.
Jacobie says he wanted to make it colorful for kids who pass by on their walk to school.
“When people see this, man, I hope it puts a smile on [their] face honestly," Genus said. “Putting a smile on your face at least makes part of your day."
"The idea was to continue with positivity.”
There’s one more east side mural left to be unveiled. The big reveal is set for Tuesday.
