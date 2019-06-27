Two men witness house fire, try to save 1-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - D'anthony Sanders and Rick Morgan, both car salesmen, were on their way to pick up cars from the dealership where they work when they saw the house on Amber Avenue covered in flames.
“Rick, and Deshaun, and I, we'd seen some smoke in the distance,” Sanders remembers.
“We just wanted to make sure everything was ok,” Morgan said.
When they got there, they say they heard someone screaming that there was a baby inside. So, they sprang into action.
As the father of a two-year-old boy, Sanders said his dad instincts kicked in.
His coworker Rick remembers, “D'anthony punched out a window. Another guy ripped out an air conditioner.”
“You could hear her crying,” Sanders said of the little girl that was still stuck inside.
Then the smoke started to become thick and the fire was getting even stronger. They realized there was still no way for them to get the girl out.
“Right whenever we gave up, that’s whenever her crying stopped. That was kind of the heart sinking moment,” Sanders said.
That is when the Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived. They were able to get the 1-year-old girl out of the house.
In the process of trying to save her, Sanders ended up hurting his hand, “9 stitches in my finger.”
But he says it does not matter. He is glad to set a good example for his son and teach him to help those in need. “Being selfless is more important. Just be a decent human being,” he said.
News Channel 6 continues to stay up to date on the 1-year-old girl who was rescued from the house fire. She was taken to Parkland Burn Unit in Dallas. Her family was told Wednesday night that she is in stable condition.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is not sure what might have started the fire.
