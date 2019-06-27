WFISD holds summer job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Abel Chavez Gonzalez is a recent graduate from MSU, and is in need of a job.
“I’d like my first teaching job to be somewhere close to home because I’m from Henrietta,” said Chavez Gonzalez
Luckily for him, he wants to teach fourth-grade math, a subject Wichita Falls and the entire state of Texas are seeing a shortage in.
“I know that’s one of the subjects that to me was always fun,” said Chavez Gonzalez. “I always enjoyed it. But I knew there was some students who didn’t and one of my first goals when I decided to become a teacher was to make whichever subject I teach to be fun and engaging to my students.”
Another department in need of teachers is special education.
“Every year we always seem to be on the lookout for more special ed teachers,” said Laura Akin, the Elementary Special Education Curriculum Specialist for WFISD.
To help fill some of those positions, the Wichita Falls ISD held on the spot interviews today at their summer job fair.
Applicants were able to meet face-to-face with administrators today. Some were even called away to do interviews on the spot, while others were even given letters of intent.
Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths says the increase in funding the district is getting this year will hopefully bring in more future WFISD educators.
“With House Bill Three passing and the TRE passing and these expectations of pay raise, which WFISD will be announcing pretty soon, we have to be more aggressive as far as getting information out and getting the openings,” said Griffiths.
Other district employees say they hope the boost in the budget will also help surge signing bonuses for math, science, bilingual education and special education positions.
“So hopefully even with house bill three passing, we’ll be able to increase that and do some work with that as well,” said Akin.
Most positions available do not require teacher certification when applying, although it is preferred. As long as you have a bachelor’s degree, the district will work with you to get your accreditation during your first year of teaching.
“I think it’s a very viable job to someone who might have a bachelor’s degree and not make as much... and they want to give teaching a try. If that’s a calling for you then this is an opportunity for you to come out and give it a try,” said Griffiths.
Griffiths did confirm that pay raises for WFISD employees are definitely coming, but an announcement as to what those raises look like has not been made yet.
For all current WFISD openings, click here.
