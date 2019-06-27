Wichita County producing more corn crops

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some farmers near Burkburnett are turning to corn as their summer crop this year. With the amount of rain the area has seen this year, it has been very sufficient for the crop.
Unfortunately that hurts the hay because, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent David Graf, the Texas the hay prices aren’t going to do very well.
“One of the reasons why some of our guys are converting their summer crops into corn is just because we don’t have a lot of good options now. Cotton prices have not been great, so we are pretty much limited to cotton, corn, grain sorghum and hay for this area.”
Corn just gives farmers another option.
“This indirectly is effected by ethanol, which was disrupted back during the floods in the Midwest, but that is coming back, and that’ll be a possibility on why a jump in the uptick of prices lately. It’s just another crop and another opportunity for them,” said Graf.
Local farmer William Lalk said he’s planted corn in his rotation over the last 10 years.
“The harvest of cotton comes off too late to plant wheat, so we usually plant corn. Then when we harvest the corn in July or August, we’ll be able to plant wheat during the fall. It just kind of works in our rotation,” explained Lalk.
With the price of corn going up due to the historic flooding in the Midwest earlier this year, and the crop being in some farmer’s rotation here in Texoma, officials say it could be beneficial for local farmers once they sell the crops.
