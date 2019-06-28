Black eyed peas are coming to the farmers market Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No the band isn’t coming to the market on Saturday. However, fresh cut local grown black eyed peas will be.
This Saturday isn’t just a typical Saturday for some farmers at the farmers market.
At the corner of 8th street and Ohio is where all the fun is.
This is the annual black eyed pea Saturday, which is an event they are hosting with TxDot and their distracted driving campaign.
This event will be showcasing black eyed peas from local farmers.
Gypsy Kit will also be providing food samples from 9 until 11 in the morning or until they run out of samples.
TxDot will be have a virtual reality experience with texting and driving out at the market.
Farmers are looking forward to seeing a lot of families come out.
They are encouraging everybody to come out on Saturday.
And there will be tons of activities and vendors downtown Saturday morning.
But remember it doesn't have to be New Years for you eat some black eyed peas for that good luck.
The event kicks off at 7:30 in the morning on Saturday and will go until 1 in the afternoon.
