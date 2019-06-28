Construction underway for new radio tower

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -If you’ve driven down Seymour Hwy in Wichita Falls just off Denver street, you’ve seen there’s a new radio tower under construction.
"We are currently constructing a communication tower because our public works department is rehabbing the existing Denver Water Tower where our communication gear and it takes about three to six months for that process to take place and we cannot go three to six months without that communication gear, said Derek Brown, Wichita Falls Information Technology Administrator.
So the best option was to build a new tower which was already in the budget. Brown adds while they're working there is still coverage for the area.
"While they're working is taking place we have to turn down the power so that that the coverage is not as great, but it doesn't take them offline," said Brown
The tower communication holds voice and data information, which is critical for the city, especially and all emergency personnel.
“I remember a time when we would get dispatched to certain places in the community that if the officer has dismounted from the vehicle and all he has is his portable there were spots In the city that he couldn’t communicate,” Sgt Harold McClure Wichita Falls Police Department
City officials say this location is central for a lot of this communication and even affects other tower communications.
“That one there has a lot of stuff on it. Most of the other ones (towers) that’s where it comes back to, that facility. That’s our main hub,”said Brown
“With the technology, we have today, and keeping up with the times the communication is great, no matter where we are in the city we got it covered,”said Sgt. McClure.
