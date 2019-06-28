Department of Corrections searching for Jackson County woman on the loose since last year

By Jarred Burk | June 28, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 1:46 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues to search for a Jackson County woman who walked away from church service at the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center almost a year ago.

Christine R. Palmer, 37, has been in and out of prison since 2007. She has served terms for drug possession, pawning stolen goods, forgery and escaping for custody. She was serving a six year sentence for false impersonation when she walked away last August.

She is described as 5′5″, 220 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Her aliases include Christina Ellis and Christina Ellis-Palmer.

If you have any information about Palmer’s whereabouts, contact the ODOC escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All communication is confidential.

