Fort Sill MP suspended after encounter with protestors

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has suspended a military police officer involved in a confrontation with protesters outside of Fort Sill last Saturday.
First reported by the Army Times, the lieutenant colonel was filmed yelling at the protesters: “You need to move today — now!” and “What don’t you understand? It’s English: Get out.”
The encounter occurred as the protesters, organized by Tsuru for Solidarity, were holding a press conference outside of the Bentley Gate. The protest itself was held later at Shepler Park in Lawton.
“The command has suspended the officer and has launched an investigation,” Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, the commanding general of Fort Sill, said in a statement to Army Times. “Additionally, the command has put appropriate measures in place to respect one’s right to protest outside our installation.”
Details on what those measures are have not been released.
Officials from Fort Sill have not released the name of the officer who was suspended but say he has received additional training.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.