How to prevent accidentally sparking a wildfire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma is entering the hot and dry part of the summer and that means a higher risk of wildfires.
According to Wichita Falls Fire Department, most wildfires in the area are caused by people.
While most may think of campfires going out of control, fireworks going off, or a cigarette being thrown into the grass, wildfires can also be caused by tire blowouts.
First Alert Meteorologist Ken Johnson said although there is not as much wind contributing to the dryness in the summer like it does in the winter, late June into early July and August is when there are hot temperatures, low relative humidity values, and the soil moisture starts to dry out. Grass can easily become fuel for wildfires.
One of the largest wildfires in California in 2018 started from a tire blowout. The steel rim hit the pavement sending sparks flying. It resulted in a fire that spanned 229,000 acres, destroyed 1,600 hundred buildings, and killed eight people.
Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshall Jared Burchett said wildfires can start from other metal objects like tools being used outdoors, such as welding equipment.
“Low dragging chains sparking off the concrete or the asphalt, creating an ignitable source. Once it gets hot enough and touches that dry grass – that short flashy fuel – that ignites a wildfire.” Burchett said.
Burchett also stated that the absolute best thing to can do if this happens is to call 911, “The longer you go on to fight it by yourself or try to engage that fire to suppress it, the slower it's taking to get the emergency services to that area.”
He also said that the key to prevention is to be prepared. Getting tires checked is important. While using tools that might cause a spark, have a fire extinguisher and a water source nearby. Lastly, be careful not to drag chains.
