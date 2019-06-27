11th Annual Hometown Heroes Promotion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the 11th straight year Kiowa Casino handed out checks to Texoma area First Responders and non-profits.
Over a four month period the casino collected more than $34,000 for 15 local agencies made up of area first responders and non-profit organizations.
It's their Hometown Heroes program and the more customers played the more money that was set aside to be given out.
Money for all of these agencies is much needed.
But out of all of those who got awarded money Thursday evening, the most impressive was the total over the last 11 years. The Hometown Heroes program has given out more than $250,000.
This year the Texoma agencies that walked away with the much needed help included the Hastings Fire Department, Humane Society of Wichita County, American Red Cross, Burkburnett Fire Department, Burkburnett PD, Cotton Co Sheriffs Dept., Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association, Hands to Hands community fund WF.
