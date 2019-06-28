The weekend offers a lot of sunshine for outdoor plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We get sunny, open weather for your weekend plans. Mornings will be comfortable with calm winds and afternoons will be hot with not much more than a breeze. Rain chances are poor. After consecutive windy Saturdays, tomorrow offers light southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s both today and Saturday. We’ll make it to the low and mid 90s Sunday.