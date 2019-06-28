The weekend offers a lot of sunshine for outdoor plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We get sunny, open weather for your weekend plans. Mornings will be comfortable with calm winds and afternoons will be hot with not much more than a breeze. Rain chances are poor. After consecutive windy Saturdays, tomorrow offers light southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s both today and Saturday. We’ll make it to the low and mid 90s Sunday.
It was on this date, June 28th, 1980 that Wichita Falls registered its highest temperature on record of 117 degrees. The Texas state record is 120 degrees. Rain chances are no better than slight between now and the 4th of July.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
