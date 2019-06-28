What the Defense Bill passed by the Senate mean for SAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A $750 billion defense bill involving military bases across the country was passed by the Senate on Thursday.
The National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year of 2020 would raise troops’ pay by 3.1 percent. Officials with United States Senator John Cornyn’s office tell us the Senate NDAA authorizes funds requested in the President’s Budget for trainer aircraft, including $11.8 million for T-6 “Texan” planes and $37 million for T-38 “Talon” planes. Both are used to train at Sheppard AFB.
"The Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 86-8. That's about as overwhelming a bipartisan vote as we've had lately, and it's for good reason - because this bill represents one of our most fundamental duties as a United States Congress, which is to authorize military expenditures and to provide our men and women in uniform with the resources they need in order to protect the American people," said Sen. Cornyn. "The Defense Authorization bill would authorize funding for the department of defense to carry out its most vital missions as well as support our alliances around the world and improve the quality of life for our service members, including the largest pay raise in a decade."
The bill will also protect DOD and VA benefits of disabled veterans and their spouses, allow more flexible parental leave, prioritize access to high-quality public education for military children, protect Texas critical infrastructure and mass transit from foreign threats, and will facilitate absentee voting for military personnel overseas.
The next step is for the House to debate and pass. SAFB officials tell us because it hasn’t become law they are not able to comment on the bill at this time.
