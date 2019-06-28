What the Defense Bill passed by the Senate mean for SAFB

"The Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 86-8. That's about as overwhelming a bipartisan vote as we've had lately, and it's for good reason - because this bill represents one of our most fundamental duties as a United States Congress, which is to authorize military expenditures and to provide our men and women in uniform with the resources they need in order to protect the American people," said Sen. Cornyn. "The Defense Authorization bill would authorize funding for the department of defense to carry out its most vital missions as well as support our alliances around the world and improve the quality of life for our service members, including the largest pay raise in a decade."