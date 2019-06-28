Wichita County goes to the White House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp received an email from the White House, he immediately thought he had been spammed.
“I went down to our IT department and had them check on the authenticity of the e-mail," said Beauchamp. “And he said this did originate at the White House.”
The email was an invitation for Beauchamp to attend a regional summit with other local government officials in Washington D.C.
The Office of Intergovernmental Affairs said President Trump’s administration is the first one to reach out to local officials and allow them to make these federal contacts.
“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have that level of connectivity to the federal government for local officials," said Beauchamp.
The entire day consisted of federal department directors giving their information to those in attendance and answering questions.
“I’m gonna call it a shotgun meeting for lack of a better term because we covered so many topics it was impossible to keep up with everything,” said Beauchamp.
The goal of these federal contacts is to help, as Beauchamp puts it, cut the red tape to help make those government resources more readily available, and to give smaller governments a better chance for success.
During his trip, Beauchamp did take the opportunity to be a tourist but says the highlight of his trip was one interaction in particular; one that could mean lots of potential for Shepherd Air Force Base.
“I was walking around and being a little bit of a tourist, looking a little bit lost,” said Beauchamp. "And a gentleman comes up to me. He goes ‘you look lost.’ ‘Is it that obvious?’ and he goes ‘well yes it is, but this place can be as hard to get out of as it can to be get in to. Let me show you how to get out.’
As the two walked... the man began asking questions about how the city was growing industrially... specifically the base.
“He hands me his business card. He’s the director for industrial development for the defense department,” said Beauchamp. “I never thought someone from Wichita county would be invited to go in and see the White House, much less have a meeting there.”
