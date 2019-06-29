Fatal Saturday morning shooting under investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was found dead Saturday morning on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Wichita Falls police were dispatched at 2:09 a.m for a check welfare. Upon arriving, the body of Dante Robertson was discovered. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers says Robertson was shot sometime between 1:00-2:09 a.m.
A family member says he was at his mother’s house the night before, who lives just up the street from where Robertson was found. She said he kissed his mother good-bye and then walked down the street to go see a friend.
“He didn’t even make it a block down the road before somebody took his life,” said Kaci Whitson, Robertson’s cousin.
Whitson said she and Robertson were raised in Iowa Park, and have lived in the Wichita Falls area their entire lives.
“I hope whoever did this, and I hope whoever knows anything about this, I pray to God that you speak up because this man had a family and two children that will no longer have their dad,” said Whitson.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Crime Stoppers has issued a Fresh 48, meaning any information received within the next 48 hours in relation to the murder of Robertson, and an arrest, will receive $500.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or 1-800-322-9888 or go to P3 Tips and submit your information.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.