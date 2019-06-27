A great weekend is in store for us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have some warmer weather in store for us this weekend but really only for Saturday. Sunday we will cool off as we have a little disturbance moving into our area from the southeast. That will prevent us from getting too hot. However with that disturbance it gives us a couple of rain chances. However we aren’t tracking any severe weather at this very moment. There a slight chance for rain on and off during the week however it looks like we will have a dry 4th of July.