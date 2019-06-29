Incentive program encourages Burkburnett businesses to host events

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When Henry Rodriguez is not helping other people hone their physical strength as a CrossFit coach, he is in the classroom honing his marketing skills in grad school at Midwestern State University.
“Currently in two classes during the summer time. It’s covering events and management,” he said.
The first ever Boomtown Summer Throwdown competition is where his two worlds are colliding.
“The timing was perfect. We reached out to social media, calling, emails, your basic marketing strategies.”
CrossFit Burkburnett got help spreading the word thanks to the city’s HOT Fund, which stands for Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund.
Burkburnett City Manager Lawrence Cutrone said the fund serves as an incentive for people, businesses, and organizations to host events and attract visitors.
“We’re trying to encourage events here at the city because we like for people to just come and experience our culture and what we have here to offer,” Cutrone stated
When people do visit the city for events, they stay in the hotels, eat food, visit local business, overall increasing the city’s revenue.
This year's CrossFit competition is going to help the city keep track of their gains.
“There's a small survey and I've coordinated with my graduate professor to create this survey in order to better understand what participants are coming, who they are, where they're coming from,” Hernandez stated.
Even after he has used the survey for his master's program, he plans to continue to collect the info to help the city with their tourism efforts
“We'll have more data year after year of a where our demographic audience is coming from and where we need to reach out,” he said.
City Manager Cutrone said the city is open to hearing new ideas for events. For those interested in participating in the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund program, he says to bring ideas to City Hall or email him: lcutrone@burkburnett.org
