TxDOT partners with AT&T to show dangers of distracted driving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Five seconds is the average time it takes to send a text message.
The same amount of time it takes to drive an entire football, or get into a car accident.
“It can be the total cause of the wreck. It can contribute. It’s just a very deadly thing to be doing,” said Adèle Lewis, the public information officer for TxDOT.
In 2017, 452 deaths on Texas roads were caused by distracted driving. After legislation was passed that banned using your phone without a hands-free device, that number dropped to 392 in 2018.
But AT&T found that nine out of ten drivers still admit to using their phone.
To help show just how quickly a text message can lead to a car crash, TxDOT’s Heads Up Texas and AT&T’s It Can Wait programs came together to give residents a virtual reality experience.
“You get to see car crashes right before your eyes, crashing into you,” said Lewis.
“A realistic representation of what’s going on because all of a sudden there’s a crash and there it is,” said David Ruhe, a Wichita Falls resident who tried out the simulation.
While anyone was welcome to try out the V-R headset.. TXDOT says they really want to target teens, as they make up a higher-risk group of distracted drivers.
“Teenagers as a whole can drive really well with their parents in the car or another adult. But all of a sudden you put a bunch of teenagers in the car... it’s like all that stuff isn’t important... is it? Yes it is,” said Ruhe.
Both agencies recommend either downloading apps or turning on your phones Do Not Disturb to help minimize distractions
“It will reinforce what they need to know and then getting an app on their phone and installed is the most important and critical part of this,” said Ruhe.
