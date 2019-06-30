Max Fire Box provides hands-on training to volunteer fire departments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are eight volunteer fire departments that serve Wichita County. Nationally, 70% of fire departments are volunteer-based.
While career-based departments have their firefighters receive their training through an academy, smaller departments such as Cameron Gardens cannot.
Due to that, Assistant Chief Nicholas Long was looking for a way to bring more hands-on training to his station and others in the county.
“Myself and the other chiefs for the volunteer agencies in the area had discussed getting a regional kind of training aid trailer of equipment to use so we can all have other items that we can go around and teach at the other departments to help advance the training that our volunteers have in the area," said Long.
In comes the Max Fire Box.
Designed by Shawn Bloemker, the Max Fire Box gives hands-on training on fire behavior and thermal imaging, versus something that Bloemker calls death by powerpoint.
“I wanted the fire services, the emergency responders, to have an opportunity to see the different definitions that make a huge difference whenever they arrive on the scene,” said Bloemker.
Firefighters from different stations met at Cameron Gardens today learning the different ignition points of a fire, how smoke behaves and the different thermal imaging tools available.
Bloemker spent the day creating various scenarios using the Max Fire Box, giving the firefighters a realistic sequence of events in an actual fire emergency.
“Blessed beyond words to be a fireman, and then to go to different fire departments and spend time training with these fire departments is an amazing opportunity,” said Bloemker.
“We all like to go out and get our hands on stuff and things," said Long. "And actually for an adult learner to go out and see and do things. This takes us out of the classroom.”
Long says this type of hands-on experience is going to help save the lives of not only the volunteers but community members as well.
“If we can start training our guys, our newer guys, to take a second, look at this thermal imaging, see where your heat source is, cool things down before you approach and go into the building, we can make things safer for ourselves and any victims who might be inside,” said Long.
