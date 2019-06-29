Tracking some showers for this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was a hotter day but there is good news because tomorrow is going to be a lot cooler thanks to the little disturbance moving into the area from the East. It will push the high pressure system out of the way which will allow for some cooler temperatures. This system will be with us for much of the week. Unfortunately it will bring rain chances with it. We have Rain chances scatter throughout the week. However, for this very moment Thursday looks to be a little dry. But that could change with the disturbance that is moving into the area. Humidity values will be a little higher thanks the that disturbance, so it will still feel very hot for the next few days.