City accepting construction bids for next section of Circle Trail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is accepting construction bids for the next section of the Circle Trail.
Nearly a mile long, the latest section will connect the Lucy Park segment of the trail with the Loop 11 segment, and will run alongside the Wichita River.
City engineers estimate the project will cost $2.3 million. Once work begins, construction should take around a year.
It’s one of the final few sections needed to complete the Circle Trail - another section to connect Seymour Highway to Barnett Road recently finished its design phase and bidding could begin in August.
