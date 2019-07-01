Graham appoints new Police Chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Graham City Council has approved the appointment of Brent Bullock as Chief of the Graham Police Department.
Bullock served as Interim Chief for six months after former chief Tony Widner retired in January. His appointment is effective immediately.
Graham City Manager Brandon Anderson told News Channel 6 the city is “very excited to have Brent as their Chief.”
A total of 38 applicants applied for the position from outside the city, but Anderson said he felt like Bullock was the best fit for the job.
