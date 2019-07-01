Local 4th of July Celebrations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of Independence Day events in North Texas.
Thursday:
- The 35th Annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Kell House and “Most Patriotic Parade” kicks off the Independence Day festivities Thursday morning at 9 a.m. The parade starts at the corner of 9th and Ohio, goes up the hill to Bluff Street and ends at the Kell House Museum. An old-fashioned salute to America will then be held afterward from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Kell House Museum. Both events are free to the public.
- Briko by the Base will also get in on the holiday fun with its first ever 4th of July Wheels Parade near SAFB. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in Expressway Village Park, followed by face painting, a photo booth and fire engine tours. You can participate in the parade or just simply watch and enjoy.
- The city of Wichita Falls and Spectra will host 4th in the Falls 2019 at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the MPEC. There will be vendors, live music, and games for all ages. The downtown fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.
- The “American Experience Art Show” starts Thursday at 9th Street Studios. The show will showcase the perspective of 10 different visual artists and highlight the diverse culture of Wichita Falls. The free event starts July 4 at 5 p.m and runs through July 21.
- Hook & Ladder Wine and Coffee Company and Wichita Falls Brewing are also hosting a family-friendly 4th of July celebration Thursday. This event will be held at 7th and Indiana. Starting at 6 p.m., bring your lawn chairs and appetite for free hot dogs (while supplies last) and plenty of games and live music.
Saturday:
- The city of Vernon will mark the 4th this weekend with its “Red River Rhythm.” The all-day event will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Rodeo Grounds and will feature food trucks, a battle of the bands, and fireworks after dark.
- The city of Crowell has a full day of events planned for Saturday, too. Those festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a vendor event at the Crowell Activity Center, followed by an adult horseshoe tournament and youth cornhole tournament at 10 a.m.; a BBQ meal from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; a bounce house at the city park at 11 a.m.; Mud Bog competition at 1:30 p.m.; and a fish fry meal at 6 p.m. at the fire station. The fireworks will begin after dark, south of the fire station.
