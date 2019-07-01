Muggy & warm weather the rule, rain the exception

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The seven day forecast is offering very little in the way of changes. Monday will unfold much like Sunday did with scattered clouds, light winds and temperatures climbing to the low 90s this afternoon. We wouldn’t be surprised by stray showers or thunderstorms in the Bowie and Decatur area, late this afternoon. Thunderstorms would likely be brief and low impact.
According to climatology, the average high temperature for this week is 95 and our forecast highs will be in the low and mid 90s through the weekend. The Fourth of July brings a south breeze and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms and highs in the low and mid 90s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
