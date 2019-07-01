New Ranch and Zoo opening in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -There’s a new zoo opening this week in Texoma that allows families to come face to face with some exotic animals.
It all started when Tracey Hyden sent her husband off to the store to get something he really wanted.
“He went to get a camel and came back with many other things, and now it’s taking on a life of its own,” said Tracy Hyden, Owner of The Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo.
Hyden said the animals just kept showing up and next thing she knew, she had a zoo. That zoo, is in Iowa Park and is just days away from opening day.
“It’s kind of a special date. It was the fourth of July last year when the exotic animal started showing up at our front door. My husband surprised me with a Highland cattle. So one year to the date we are opening a zoo,” said Hyden.
They have over 60 animals from all over the world on the ranch. Many of which are rescue; orphaned or nearly dead when they arrived.
So along with saving the animals, Hyden hopes to share a bit of her world.
“It sounds so corny, but I have joy, and I have peace, and I’d like to share that. We are a military family and have traveled the world. All that inspiration has been put into our little zoo. I also know that being new here as a mom, it’s hard to find places that are budget friendly,” said Hyden.
“Oh yeah, it’s in Iowa Park. Go see a kangaroo in Iowa park its so much better than you have to drive to Fort Worth and be stuck in the car for two and a half hours the kids are cranky, and they are all ready to go back home. Just drive down to Iowa park its 10 minutes away,” said Martin Ballard, Shift Lead, Odd Duck.
“If we all go out there to see her, she can rescue more animals and get more fun exotic things for us to see. She can add more neat things for the kids to learn about. It’s an excellent opportunity for the kids cause who else is going to let you play with a Kangaroo in Wichita Falls,” said Ballard.
When planning your visit you will need to call and reserve a spot. You can make reservations on their FB page or call 940-733-6621.
