Tracking a possible wet 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had just an amazing day today. The temperature wasn’t hot by any means and all in all it just felt great outside. It’s thanks to the disturbance we have been talking about that is located to the East and slowly moving West. It has just brought us some cooler temperatures however not all of us saw those cooler temperatures. Areas to the west saw a little warmer temperatures. But as this system moves further to the west they will see more cloud cover and cooler temps. However with that disturbance we have a chance for rain almost everyday this week. They will be very scattered but some could turn into the summertime storms we occasionally we see. But we are tracking some rain now for the 4th of July. The rain unfortunately appears to be in the late afternoon hours int the late evening. However the models will continue to update and it may change so we could see those clear out between now and Thursday.