AAA Texas offering Tipsy Tow for Fourth of July
Texas drivers can request a free ride home if they are too drunk to drive on the Fourth of July.
By Christian Hamilton | July 2, 2019 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 5:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - AAA Texas is offering a free Tipsy Tow service for Texans this Independence Day.

If there’s no designated driver or taxi available, drivers can call AAA for a free, safe ride home, of up to ten miles.

The service will be offered from 6 p.m. on the Fourth to 6 a.m. the next day.

There are a few stipulations though:

  • They won’t tow a vehicle that doesn’t work
  • They won’t start a vehicle, change a flat tire, or deliver gas
  • You can’t request a tow to another bar or party, it’s a one-way ride home.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request the service. The driver does not have to be a AAA member to utilize the service.

