AAA Texas offering Tipsy Tow for Fourth of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - AAA Texas is offering a free Tipsy Tow service for Texans this Independence Day.
If there’s no designated driver or taxi available, drivers can call AAA for a free, safe ride home, of up to ten miles.
The service will be offered from 6 p.m. on the Fourth to 6 a.m. the next day.
There are a few stipulations though:
- They won’t tow a vehicle that doesn’t work
- They won’t start a vehicle, change a flat tire, or deliver gas
- You can’t request a tow to another bar or party, it’s a one-way ride home.
Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request the service. The driver does not have to be a AAA member to utilize the service.
